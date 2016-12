Police in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a bank robbery suspect that may look familiar. The robber was dressed as Santa Claus, but he is clearly not the real Kris Kringle. The man handed out candy canes-first to a teller then to customers in a seemingly jovial gesture. Then he walked back to the Memphis City Credit Union teller and handed her a note demanding money. Police say the pseudo Santa implied he had a gun, but did not show one.