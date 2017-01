Scary moments in Utah when a tractor trailer hits a snowplow -- sending it gliding off the road and it's all caught on camera. Utah Highway Patrol says the semi-truck was attempting to pass the snowplow when it clipped the plow and forced it off the road. Troopers say the plow rolled several times down the embankment and came to rest nearly 300 feet below the road. The snowplow driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.