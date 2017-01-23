Storm Survivor Makes Life-Saving Call | NBC Southern California
Storm Survivor Makes Life-Saving Call

By WDAM-TV

A Mississippi woman calls 911 after a huge tree falls on her home, pinning her under the debris.

Published 1 minute ago

