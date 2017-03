A day care worker in Montgomery County, Texas has been arrested after being captured on a security camera throwing a four-year-old child to the ground face first. This video shows Gregory Diglin allegedly grabbing a four-year old girl by the arm and slamming her to the floor at the Children's Lighthouse Day Care. We've paused the video because of the graphic nature of the incident. Diglin is being held on bond and charged with injury to a child.