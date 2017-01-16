Volunteers Help Terminally Ill Dog With Bucket List By KPNX/NBC News UP NEXT XVolunteers Help Terminally Ill Dog With Bucket ListLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbclosangeles.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Volunteers-Help-Terminally-Ill-Dog-With-Bucket-List_Los-Angeles-410841265.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbclosangeles.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=410841265&videoID=HRDSyjBCesC7&origin=nbclosangeles.com&sec=on-air&subsec=as-seen-on&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Volunteers with an Arizona animal care and control agency are making sure Rocko enjoys the time he has left.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest as-seen-on updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters