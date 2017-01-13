Woman Intentionally Crashes SUV Into Store

A broken cellphone "drives" a Florida woman to intentionally crash her SUV into a south Florida phone store and it's all caught on camera. Cell phone video shows the moments when a 25-year-old woman intentionally drove her SUV into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs, Florida. Once inside, employees say she smashed glass display cases and threw items around the store. Employees say the customer asked to exchange her broken iPhone and said she was going to "bug out" if she didn't get the phone. She faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, burglary and reckless driving.