Honor AAPI Heritage Month at a San Gabriel Block Party

What to Know Saturday, May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Vincent Lugo Park in San Gabriel

Speakers, lion dancers, music, food, more

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month around Los Angeles, and Southern Californians have been celebrating in several ways, from volunteering for a day of service at El Pueblo on May 2 to participating in virtual opening ceremony for the month on May 6.

There are still more events to come, too, including a come-together happening that is "party rally, part block party" on Saturday, May 22.

The "Block the Hate" event is helmed by Compassion in SGV, "... a volunteer organization created to support and protect our San Gabriel Valley, CA communities."

The afternoon gathering will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vincent Lugo Park in San Gabriel. It's free to attend.

A number of speakers are on the slate, with May Lee, American broadcaster and host of STAR TV's "The May Lee Show" and artist Kim Saira, a social justice activist, scheduled to appear, as well a host of community leaders, artists, musicians, and engaged citizens.

Lion dancers, tunes, a raffle, and places to purchase delicious food (think dumplings and fluff ice, among other choices) will also be part of the event.

To read more about Compassion in SGV's moving mission and its work in the AAPI community, click.

To learn about the Block the Hate happening on May 22, visit this page, where you can also register.

To find out about more AAPI Heritage Months events, including a virtual screening of "Minari," a recent Oscar nominee for Best Picture, peruse this list now.