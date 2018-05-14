4-Month-Old Twins Die After Being Left in Hot Car Outside Virginia Family Home

Two 4-month-old twins are dead after being left in a hot SUV outside of their family's Chesterfield, Virginia home. They were taken to Chippenham Medical Center, where both later died. (Published Monday, May 14, 2018)

Twin Babies Die After Being Left in Hot SUV

A second twin has died after two 4-month-old babies were left in a hot SUV outside of their Chesterfield, Virginia home, officials said.



Emergency crews responded at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane and found the infants unconscious. They were taken to Chippenham Medical Center, where both later died.

Police continue to investigate the case.

"Her kids are her world," a family friend said.

She describes the twins she used to see every day.

"They were beautiful. Bundles of joy. Blessings," the neighbor said before breaking down in tears.

Neighbors said they are distraught, and so are the children's relatives, who declined to speak about the situation - only calling it a mistake and a "terrible tragedy."

