1 Chicken, 6 Ways: Turn a simple supper into a week of delicious eats 

PERFECT ROAST CHICKEN
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
- One (4-pound) roasting chicken, removed from the fridge 1 hour before roasting
- 2 whole lemons
- 1 large yellow onion, sliced
- 12 garlic cloves
- Good quality olive oil
- 1/2 bunch fresh thyme
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup chicken broth
- Salt & freshly ground black pepper
HOW TO MAKE:
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF.
- Take the giblets out of the chicken and discard. Remove any excess fat and leftover pinfeathers.
- Using a peeler, strip the lemon of its zest, avoiding the bitter white pith. Toss the onion, garlic cloves and strips of lemon zest with olive oil and place the mixture in the bottom of a small roasting pan. Place the chicken on top and sprinkle the inside of the cavity liberally with salt and pepper.
- Place half of the lemon pieces inside the chicken along with the fresh thyme. Pat the outside of the chicken dry with paper towels, brush it with the melted butter and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper.
- Tie the legs together with kitchen string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the chicken. Place the remaining lemon pieces around the chicken and pour the chicken broth into the roasting pan.
- Roast for 30 minutes at 425°F, then reduce the oven temperature to 400°F and roast for 1 hour more, or until the dark meat reaches 165°F.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and tent it with foil. Let the chicken rest for 15 minutes. Strain the liquid from the roasting pan, carve the chicken and serve it with the pan sauce.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen