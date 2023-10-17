Learn how to make pasta from scratch  

It’s “National Pasta Day” so California Live’s Jessica Vilchis heads to a California Osteria, Superfine Playa in Playa Vista, to learn authentic Italian tips & tricks of making fazzoletti (handkerchief) pasta from Chef Steve Samson. Plus, the two make an addicting tomato basil pesto sauce you’ll want to make on repeat.

Ricotta + spinach stuffed Fazzoletti with tomato basil pesto:

8 blanched pasta squares

1 lb frozen spinach

1 cup diced onion

2 lb ricotta

1 egg yolk

2 cups grated Parmigiano Reggiano

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup basil pesto

1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Salt + pepper to taste

Pasta squares recipe:

1 egg

100 grams flour

For the filling

Saute the onions in two tablespoons of butter, over medium heat, until soft. Season with salt and pepper. Add thawed spinach. Cook for a few minutes until dry. Let cool. Mix the spinach with the ricotta, egg yolk, and one cup of grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of grated nutmeg.

To assemble

Fresh egg pasta, 1 whole egg per 100 grams flour, rolled out thinly, cut into 4”by 4” squares, and blanched in salted, boiling water, for about four minutes. Shock in ice water after boiling and lay flat on kitchen towels to dry. Lay pasta sheets out on a work surface. Put about a half cup of filling into each square. Fold into a triangle and press until the filling is distributed evenly inside the triangle. Fold into another triangle.

For the sauce

Homemade or your favorite store bought brand. Heat the tomato sauce and whisk in the pesto just before serving.

To finish

Preheat oven to 475 F. Butter a baking sheet, place the fazzoletti onto the baking tray. Sprinkle a generous amount of Parmigiano Reggiano and a dot of butter over each fazzoletto. Place in the oven and bake until the cheese has browned and the pasta edges have crisped. Spoon a few tablespoons of sauce onto four plates. Place two baked fazzoletti onto each plate and serve immediately, finishing with more grated Parmigiano Reggiano, if desired.