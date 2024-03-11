Add more fiber to your diet with these 4 delicious recipes

Black Bean and Corn Salad

Ingredients:

1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 large tomato, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste



Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and cilantro.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Pour the dressing over the bean mixture and toss well.

4. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later. This salad is great on its own or as a side dish.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Cookies & Cream (or Berry) Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 cup plant-based milk (coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk)

2 tablespoons crushed chocolate sandwich cookies (if desired)

1-2 tablespoons maple syrup or agave nectar (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional toppings: additional crushed cookies, coconut whipped cream, or chocolate shavings

Directions:

1. In a bowl or jar, combine chia seeds, plant-based milk, crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, maple syrup (or agave nectar), and vanilla extract. 2. Stir well to ensure an even distribution of ingredients.

3. Let it Set: Cover the bowl or jar and refrigerate the mixture for at least 3-4 hours or overnight. The chia seeds will absorb the liquid and take on a pudding-like consistency.

High Protein Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt for a vegan version)

2 cups cucumber, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 can (15 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Fresh dill or mint, chopped (for garnish)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine Greek yogurt, diced cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, and finely chopped red onion.

2. Add the drained and rinsed chickpeas to the mixture.

3. Season the salad with salt and pepper according to your taste.

4. Gently toss all the ingredients until well combined.

5. Garnish with fresh chopped dill or mint for added flavor.

6. Refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld.

7. Serve chilled and enjoy a refreshing and fiber-rich yogurt cucumber salad with the nutritious addition of chickpeas.

No Bake Chocolate Bites

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, or your choice)

1/3 cup honey or maple syrup

1/2 cup ground flaxseeds

1/2 cup raisins or chopped dried fruits

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of salt (optional)

Additional add-ins: Chopped nuts, chia seeds, or shredded coconut (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix rolled oats, ground flaxseeds, and a pinch of salt if desired.

2. Add nut butter, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients. Mix well until the mixture is evenly combined.

3. If desired, you can add chopped nuts, chia seeds, or shredded coconut for extra texture and flavor.

4. Take small portions of the mixture and roll them between your palms to form bite-sized balls. You can adjust the size based on your preference.

5. Place the oat bites on a parchment-lined tray or plate and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to help them firm up.

6. Once chilled, transfer the oat bites to an airtight container and store them in the refrigerator. They can be enjoyed chilled or at room temperature.

7. Enjoy: Grab a couple of these fiber-packed oat bites whenever you need a quick and nutritious snack.