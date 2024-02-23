All about aperitivo: a beginner's guide to an Italian tradition

‘The Campari Red Carpet’ (2024 SAG Awards signature cocktail):
Ingredients:
0.5 oz Campari
1oz Appleton Signature
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Raspberry-Mint Syrup
Top with Champagne Lallier Rosè
Method—
- Combine Campari, Appleton Reserve Blend, Raspberry and Mint Syrup and lime juice in a shaker filled with ice.
- Strain into a coupe glass
- Top with Champagne Lallier Rose
- Garnish with frozen raspberry
