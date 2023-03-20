Celebrity Lash Expert and Licensed Esthetician Dionne Phillips joined California Live to share her top eyelash hacks including tips to preserve full lashes. Phillips is known to have pioneered the eyelash extension is Los Angeles. The lash expert says diet is a main contributor to the health of lashes. She recommends taking a multi-vitamin or other supplements to help grow strong eyelashes.

To take good care of the lashes that you already have, Phillips says use a gentle makeup remover and avoid rubbing your eyes when removing makeup. Phillips also cautions against ripping off eyelash strips at the end of a day. Instead, use an oil to gently remove the eyelash glue.

Phillips will be the first Black woman to own a spa in Beverly Hills when her first storefront opens this year. Her many celebrity clients include Mindy Kaling, Victoria Beckham, Sharon Stone, Mary J Blige, and Lindsay Price.