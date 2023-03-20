health & beauty

At-Home Eyelash Care

Hollywood Eyelash Expert, Dionne Phillips shares her insider tips with California Live’s Danielle Nottingham on how to maintain healthy, beautiful lashes.  

By Danielle Nottingham

NBC Universal, Inc.

Celebrity Lash Expert and Licensed Esthetician Dionne Phillips joined California Live to share her top eyelash hacks including tips to preserve full lashes. Phillips is known to have pioneered the eyelash extension is Los Angeles. The lash expert says diet is a main contributor to the health of lashes. She recommends taking a multi-vitamin or other supplements to help grow strong eyelashes.    

Technology 3 hours ago

Tech To Help You Sleep

Gut Health Mar 6

Go With Your Gut Health

To take good care of the lashes that you already have, Phillips says use a gentle makeup remover and avoid rubbing your eyes when removing makeup. Phillips also cautions against ripping off eyelash strips at the end of a day. Instead, use an oil to gently remove the eyelash glue. 

Phillips will be the first Black woman to own a spa in Beverly Hills when her first storefront opens this year. Her many celebrity clients include Mindy Kaling, Victoria Beckham, Sharon Stone, Mary J Blige, and Lindsay Price.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

health & beautyDanielle Nottinghamhealth & wellnessDionne Phillips
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us