Baker to the Stars Serves Up Her Best Holiday Tips

The holiday season is here and that means it's time to start planning for all the parties ahead. Baker to the stars, Jenny Keller, shared her best holiday tips to pull of the perfect holiday party that everyone will love.

Spice Up Simple Recipes

Making rice krispies are simple but you can easily spice them up so they will be the talk of your party. Make the rice krispies in holiday shapes like a Christmas tree or a snowflake to set the mood. You can even dip part of the rice krispies into chocolate and sprinkles to add some more sweetness.

Make a Jar Cake

If you are looking for a cute way to give your guests cake without taking the time to make a full one, make jar cakes. Put mini slices of cake into a mason jar and fill it with frosting for the perfect bite size portion of cake. Keller recommends using a pumpkin spice cake recipe with cream cheese frosting. Head over to her website to see the full recipe. The best part? You can just eat the cake right out of the jar.

Make Festive Cookies

A good sugar cookie will always be hit at a party so make it festive. Keller suggests making the sugar cookies in triangle shapes so you can put all the pieces together and decorate them to make a "pie."

"I love pumpkin pie but my favorite way to eat pumpkin pie is in a sugar cookie," said Keller. "It's great to give as a hostess gift during the holidays."