Beat the summer heat with these nutritionist-approved treats

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham learns cool recipe ideas for those warm summer months from Registered Dietician, Ashley Hawk. From a tangy twist on grapes to a fun fruit pizza, Ashley shares simple and healthy snacks that will become staples in your rotation.

Sour Patch Grapes Recipe

Ingredients—

  • 2 cups grapes
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp sugar
Method—

  1. Wash grapes, and remove stems.
  2. Pour into a large bowl, add lemon juice, and stir to coat the grapes.
  3. Stir in sugar so the grapes are evenly coated.
  4. Place the fruit on a plate lined with parchment paper.
  5. Eat right away, or my favorite way is to freeze the sour patch candy grapes until frozen.

Fruit Pizza Recipe

Ingredients—

  • Sugar Cookie Dough of choice 
  • 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
  • ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons sifted confectioners' sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

Method—

  1. In a preheated oven bake the cookie dough in either individual cookies or one large cookie according to directions and allow it to cool.
  2. To prepare topping: Beat cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners' sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
  3. Spread the mixture evenly over the cooled crust.
  4. Decoratively top with strawberries, kiwi and blueberries and other fruits.

