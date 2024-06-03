Beat the summer heat with these nutritionist-approved treats

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham learns cool recipe ideas for those warm summer months from Registered Dietician, Ashley Hawk. From a tangy twist on grapes to a fun fruit pizza, Ashley shares simple and healthy snacks that will become staples in your rotation.
Sour Patch Grapes Recipe
Ingredients—
- 2 cups grapes
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp sugar
Method—
- Wash grapes, and remove stems.
- Pour into a large bowl, add lemon juice, and stir to coat the grapes.
- Stir in sugar so the grapes are evenly coated.
- Place the fruit on a plate lined with parchment paper.
- Eat right away, or my favorite way is to freeze the sour patch candy grapes until frozen.
Fruit Pizza Recipe
Ingredients—
- Sugar Cookie Dough of choice
- 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
- ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons sifted confectioners' sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced
- 1/2 cup blueberries
Method—
- In a preheated oven bake the cookie dough in either individual cookies or one large cookie according to directions and allow it to cool.
- To prepare topping: Beat cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners' sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Spread the mixture evenly over the cooled crust.
- Decoratively top with strawberries, kiwi and blueberries and other fruits.