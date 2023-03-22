recipes

Beauty Inside & Out

California Live contributors Blanche Shaheen and Berlin team up to show you how to make baklava granola parfait and then use those same ingredients to make a honey yogurt oat face mask. 

By Blanche Shaheen and Berlin Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Baklava Granola

  • 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1/2 cup pistachios, chopped
  • 1/2 cup pecans
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves (optional)
  • 1/4 cup almond butter
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup or raw honey
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil

The Celtic Tea Shoppe Mar 16

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With Irish Soda Bread

Hollywood Mar 20

At-Home Eyelash Care

Honey Yogurt Oat Face Mask (single application)

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • 1/2 cup of whole oats finely ground (best use is small coffee bean grinder )
  • 3 healthy tbsp of warm honey 
  • 1/4 cup of yogurt

This article tagged under:

recipeshealth & wellnessBlanche ShaheenBerlin Fisher
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us