California Live's Laila Muhammad gets a baking lesson from Loren Castle, founder and CEO of Sweet Loren’s.
Sweet Loren’s Raspberry Jam Bar Recipe
(Servings: 12)
Ingredients —
- ½ cup seedless strawberry or raspberry jam (use low sugar jam if you’d like)
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- ½ cup (1 stick) plant-based butter, cold and cut in pieces
- 1 cup gluten free flour blend
- 1 1/3 cup gluten free rolled oats
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
Directions —
- Preheat oven or toaster oven to 350 F. Line an 8x8” pan with parchment paper so all sides are lined for easy clean up.
- Stir jam and raspberries together in a small bowl.
- In a standing mixer, mix butter, flour, oats, sugars, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Mix on low until crumbly dough forms. If too dry, add 1-2 tablespoons of milk of your choice just until crumbles form.
- Press 2/3 of the dough into the bottom of the lined pan. Top with jam raspberry mixture. Then sprinkle the remaining dough on top as a crumble.
- Bake for around 40 minutes until the edges are golden brown. Let cool, then slice into 12 bars. Enjoy!