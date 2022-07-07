DiGiorno to Release New Ice Cream Cone, Two New Flavors for National Ice Cream Day

Pizza retailer DiGiorno is combining pizza with ice cream to make for a unique dessert just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 17.

DiGiorno is paring sweet with savory by turning its signature croissant crust into an ice cream cone.

Individuals can try the buttery, flaky ice cream cone by entering a sweepstakes between July 7 and 17.

Not only will winners receive two croissant cones, but the kit will also contain two new original ice cream flavors: Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese.