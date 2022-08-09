August 9th, is National Book Lover’s Day and what better way to celebrate our love for books than to visit a local gem, Lido Village Books in Newport Beach. This local, independent bookstore has been a special part of the community for more than 40 years and is beloved not only by locals, but also by book lovers throughout SoCal and travelers from all over the country when they visit Newport Beach.

We hung out with the new owner, Michelle Pierce, who bought the store before the pandemic. When asked where her passion for reading comes from, she mentioned it comes from her father reading her stories as a child and she fell in love with books and couldn't imagine not owning a bookstore today.

Michelle also gave us some great book recommendations for all ages and interests.

Easy beach read: "Every Summer After" by Carley Fortun Fiction lovers: "The Force of Such Beauty" by Barbara Bourland Young adult readers: "A Heavy Does of Allison Tandy" For children: "Literary Critters" by Sophie Corrigan True Crime fans:"Rogues" by Patrick Radden Keefe

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lido Village Books is open 7 days a week and located at Lido Marina Store in Newport Beach.