Food & Drink

Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day with these creative twists!

Bar Director of Bar Next Door in West Hollywood, Brynn Smith stops by California Live to showcase how to make the perfect espresso martini at home, and where you can celebrate!

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA ESPRESSO MARTINI 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Makes One cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

1 oz room temperature Espresso

1 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whisky

½ oz Kahlua

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Crime and Courts 31 mins ago

LAPD seeks additional victims of downtown Los Angeles serial robbery suspect

Moorpark 3 hours ago

4 people hired as security guards were arrested after a robbery and pursuit in Moorpark

½ Banana Liqueur

3 Coffee Beans-for garnish

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Combine the espresso, whisky, Kahlua and banana liqueur, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake well for a least 30 seconds. 
  2. Pour mixture into chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans 

*Recipe courtesy of Brynn Smith, Beverage Director at Bar Next Door in LA

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us