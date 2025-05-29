Celebrate Summer like Venetians! Bar Sprezzatura will transport you to Italy!

California Live’s Jobeth Devera visits San Francisco's Bar Sprezzatura, located at One Maritime Plaza. This isn't just another cocktail bar – it's a vibrant ode to Venice, a destination where exceptional drinks meet delicious Italian bites. While partner and mixologist Carlo Splendorini crafts innovative libations, including delightful Negroni variations and playful creations like the "Ciao, Bella" Bellini, Executive Chef Joseph Offner's kitchen is equally captivating, drawing inspiration from Venice's beloved cicchetti bars.

BACCALA MANTECATO

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is a traditional recipe for Italian baccala mantecato (whipped salt cod). The Italians typically use stock cod (sun-dried cod), but here we'll use salt cod, which is easier to find in the States and yields an amazing result. It's important to soak the fish for roughly 4 days, changing the water daily, to draw out the initial salt used to dry the fish. I find it rather ironic that, depending on how much of the salt you draw out in the rehydrating process, you may need to add salt back to the dish for the finished product.

Serves 6-8 as an appetizer

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb Baccala (dried salt cod) - purchase from a reputable seafood provider, such as Sea Star Seafood

Baccala (dried salt cod) - purchase from a reputable seafood provider, such as Sea Star Seafood 1 whole Garlic Clove

whole Garlic Clove 1 whole Bay Leaf

whole Bay Leaf 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1.5 cups Sunflower Oil

Sunflower Oil To taste Sea Salt, Mediterranean

Sea Salt, Mediterranean To taste Black Pepper

Black Pepper Sliced and toasted Baguette - For serving

HOW TO MAKE:

First, place baccala in a large container, cover with cold water, and store in the fridge. This is about a four-day process to rehydrate the baccala and draw out all the salt initially used to dry the fish. The water should be changed daily to ensure a quality product. After about four days, remove baccala from the water and place in a large or medium-sized saucepan with the garlic and bay leaf and cover with new cold water. Place sauce pot over a burner and turn on medium heat to bring water to a boil. Once at a boil, simmer on low heat for 40 minutes, or until the fish begins to easily flake. Drain fish, reserving some of the liquid; remove and discard the bay leaf. Take this chance to check the fish for any remaining skin and/or bones; if found, remove and discard. Add the baccala, garlic clove, and a small splash of the cooking liquid to a KitchenAid (the cooking liquid helps to start the emulsification, don't use too much, you can always add more later). Wrap/cover the top with plastic film to contain any splashes. Using a paddle attachment, vigorously whip on a medium-high level until the fish begins to flake and break down. It will start to get smooth, and you'll see it get shiny when it releases its collagen. Once it's shiny and sticky and well incorporated, slowly pour in EVOO and sunflower oil, add more of the hot poaching liquid, if needed, to keep it emulsified and creamy, but not loose (consistency should be like a thick spread, similar to peanut butter). Once the baccala has been emulsified with all the oil, taste and season with salt and pepper as needed (TT, or to taste). Spread baccala on toast points. Store the rest in a container.

*Recipe Courtesy Bar Sprezzatura