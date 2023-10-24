Halloween

Check out these finger lickin' good Halloween cookies for your next spooky soiree

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup (1 stick/4 oz)) butter, room temp

½ cup (4 oz) brown butter, room temp

1 cup powdered sugar

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

40 cashews

For nail repair: melted candy melts, melted chocolate or royal icing

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a small bowl, whisk together flour and salt.  Set aside. In a mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together butters with sugars.  Mix in egg.  Mix in whisked dry ingredients—just mix until combined, do not over mix. 

Pinch off about 2 tablespoons of dough per finger, and roll into thin fingers, keeping in mind dough will spread and flatten slightly as they bake. Place fingers on a parchment-lined sheet pan.  Add creases on fingers and warts, then press in cashew nails.  Place sheet pan with fingers in the freezer for 20 minutes.  In the meantime, preheat your oven to 350. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes, until cookies are golden.After cooled, if cashew nail detaches, glue back on with a dab of melted candy melts, royal icing or melted chocolate.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenTreats
