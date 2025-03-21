health & wellness

Check out this book that has 20+ recipes for postpartum recovery! 

Registered Dietician, author, and mom expert, Ashley Hawk, stops by California Live to chat about her new book, How Healthy Happens for New Moms. From hydration, nutrition, mental health and more, this book was created as a blueprint for how to best support and nourish yourself when becoming a mom! Try this delicious Ricotta Bowl that’s filled with protein, calcium, and the right blend of fats to promote postpartum recovery.

Looking for a simple, nutritious, and customizable breakfast or snack? This Ricotta Bowl is your go-to! Packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, it’s perfect for fueling your day.

ASHLEY HAWK’S GO-TO RICOTTA BOWL

Why This is Great for New Moms:

  • Provides essential nutrients like protein and healthy fats to support postpartum recovery.
  • Quick and easy to prepare, perfect for busy schedules and minimal prep time.
  • Customizable with nutrient-dense toppings to support energy levels and overall health.

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ cup ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp ground flaxseed
  • Berries of choice

Optional Add-Ins:

  • Chia seeds
  • Hemp seeds
  • Almond butter
  • Roasted sweet potato
  • Blueberries
  • Strawberries

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. In a bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, Greek yogurt, and ground flaxseed until smooth.
  2. Customize with your favorite add-ins.
  3. Enjoy as-is, or mix it all together for a creamy, nutrient-packed bowl!

*Recipe courtesy of Ashley Hawk from her book, “How Healthy Happens for New Moms”

