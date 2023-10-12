Los Angeles

Check out this easy pumpkin facial recipe you can make at home!

California Live's Amber Pfister heads to Biologique Recherche on Melrose to chat with lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere about the benefits of pumpkin facials you at home!

the amazing benefits you can get from doing a pumpkin facial at home with just three easy ingredients! Enjoy the recipe below!

DIY PUMPKIN MASK
Ingredients
2.5 tablespoons pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon Manuka or raw honey
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Los Angeles
