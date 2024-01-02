Create a DIY Mocktail bar for your next party!

If you're looking to cut out alcohol for January, or just want a cocktail alternative for your next party, look no further! California Live correspondent Berlin and his bestie Christina Flach have three delicious recipes that are sure to delight your tastebuds and inner bartender.
Recipe #1: Lemonade muddle bar (one serving)
Ingredients
- 3 assortments of lemonade
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 cup chopped strawberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 2 bunches of mint leaf (de-stem the mint )
- 2 bunches of rosemary
- Cup of lime juice
- Turmeric
- Cayenne pepper
- One bag of flat sour ribbon candy
Directions
- In a bowl or shaker muddle your choice of berry, mint, and/or rosemary with one ounce of lime juice extracting the flavors into the lime juice
- Add 2 cups of lemonade to a martini shaker
- Add a dash of cayenne
- Add a dash of turmeric
- Add the muddled ingredients
- Shake for 30 sec to infuse the flavors
- Pour over ice
- Garnish with a strip of sour ribbon candy
Recipe #2: Sober Sangria (serves 6 to 10)
Ingredients
- Fresh citrus slices - lemon, lime, orange
- Fresh apple and pear
- Fresh cranberries
- Two bottles of alcohol-free red wine
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 4 cups sparkling mineral water
Directions
- Mix in a pitcher or punch bowl and serve.
Recipe #3: Margarita Mocktail (serves 1 to 2)
Ingredients
- 4 ounces alcohol-free zero proof tequila
- 2 ounces grapefruit juice
- 2 ounces lime juice
- 1 tbsp freshly squeezed juice.
- 2 sprigs rosemary
- 1 splash of sparkling water
- 1 tsp kosher salt for rimming the glass, mixed with a dash of cayenne pepper.
- Orange Zest
- rosemary or slice of grapefruit for garnish
Directions
- Combine the liquids, orange zest, and rosemary in a shaker
- Salt the rim of the glass and add ice
- Pour the shaker mix over the ice and add garnish.