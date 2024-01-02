Create a DIY Mocktail bar for your next party!

If you're looking to cut out alcohol for January, or just want a cocktail alternative for your next party, look no further! California Live correspondent Berlin and his bestie Christina Flach have three delicious recipes that are sure to delight your tastebuds and inner bartender.

Recipe #1: Lemonade muddle bar (one serving)

Ingredients

3 assortments of lemonade

1 cup raspberries

1 cup chopped strawberries

1 cup blueberries

2 bunches of mint leaf (de-stem the mint )

2 bunches of rosemary

Cup of lime juice

Turmeric

Cayenne pepper

One bag of flat sour ribbon candy

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Directions

In a bowl or shaker muddle your choice of berry, mint, and/or rosemary with one ounce of lime juice extracting the flavors into the lime juice

Add 2 cups of lemonade to a martini shaker

Add a dash of cayenne

Add a dash of turmeric

Add the muddled ingredients

Shake for 30 sec to infuse the flavors

Pour over ice

Garnish with a strip of sour ribbon candy

Recipe #2: Sober Sangria (serves 6 to 10)

Ingredients

Fresh citrus slices - lemon, lime, orange

Fresh apple and pear

Fresh cranberries

Two bottles of alcohol-free red wine

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup lemon juice

4 cups sparkling mineral water

Directions

Mix in a pitcher or punch bowl and serve.

Recipe #3: Margarita Mocktail (serves 1 to 2)

Ingredients

4 ounces alcohol-free zero proof tequila

2 ounces grapefruit juice

2 ounces lime juice

1 tbsp freshly squeezed juice.

2 sprigs rosemary

1 splash of sparkling water

1 tsp kosher salt for rimming the glass, mixed with a dash of cayenne pepper.

Orange Zest

rosemary or slice of grapefruit for garnish

Directions