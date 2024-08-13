food

Creative Cooking: Turn your summer fruits into jams, compotes, chutneys & more 

NBC Universal, Inc.

Using leftover summer fruit to create condiments is a fantastic way to preserve the vibrant flavors and nutritional benefits of the season. California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen meets Chef Teena in Redwood City to learn how to make the perfect plum compote.

Plum Compote Recipe

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

INGREDIENTS:   

  • 8-10 ripe fresh red plums; rinsed, cut into chunks, pits removed 
  • 1/4 cup sugar (adjust as needed)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
  • 1/2 orange, juice (optional)
  • 1 tsp rose water
  • 1 star anise (optional)
  • pinch of salt 
  • 2 green cardamom pods, cracked (optional)
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

METHOD:

  1. Prep plums, coarsely cut into chunks, pits removed, leaving skin intact.
  2. In a medium sized saucepan, add plums along with their juice.
  3. Add sugar, vanilla, orange or lemon juice, rosewater, star anise, salt, and cardamom. Stir well.
  4. Bring to a boil, stirring often. 
  5. Cook on medium high for 30-45 minutes, stirring every few minutes. 
  6. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for another 10-15 minutes, stirring often.
  7. Allow to cool, then transfer to jars/containers, and refrigerate until ready to serve.  

This article tagged under:

food
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us