Don’t Worry About Breaking a Sweat! These Beauty Products Will Outlast Any Workout

Ever wonder how to stay chic and glammed up but still get your workout in? Sometimes you only have time to get a sweat in at lunch or in between meetings so you want your beauty products to keep up with your workout routine. Mikaela South has all the tips and tricks to make sure your beauty products last through your workout.

Use a Beauty Setting Spray

Using a setting spray will help lock in your makeup so it doesn't smudge throughout the day even when you are breaking a sweat. South recommends using two to four sprays of a makeup setting spray immediately after putting on makeup. First spray the setting spray in an 'X' motion then a 'T' motion to ensure you have sprayed your whole. Remember to give your face a minute to dry after you apply. South recommends Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray to make sure your makeup lasts.

Buy a Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo will adsorb all the excess oil, shine and grease that accumulates in your scalp during a workout. South said the biggest misconception is that you only apply dry shampoo after a workout but she said to actually apply it before. She suggests to section off your hair, spray it in, let it sit for 30 seconds and massage it in. This helps fight all the sweat buildup in your hair that could happen when you hit the gym. South recommends Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo to make sure your blowout stays intact.

Go for Waterproof Mascara

During an intense workout you don't want your mascara smudging and burning your eyes so South suggests opting for a waterproof mascara. South recommends the Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara to get luscious lashes that are also smudge proof.

Clean Up With Yuni Shower Sheets

No time to shower? No problem. Even if you are on tight schedule you can still freshen up. South suggests buying Yuni Shower Sheets which are extra large body wipes that clean you and deodorize you so you can get on with your day and still feel clean.