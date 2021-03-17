East Spinach Cheddar Chive Scones for St. Paddy's Day

The luck of the Irish must be on our side today because Catherine McCord has some Weelicious goodies and plenty of ideas for naturally green St. Patrick's Day treats your kids will love. Watch as she shows Lisa how to whip up her flakey Spinach Cheddar Chive Scones and then get the recipe by Weelicious below.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, chilled and chopped into cubes

3/4 cup whole milk

1/2 cup packed fresh spinach, finely chopped

6-8 chives, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Whisk the first four ingredients together in a large bowl.

3. Add the butter to the flour mixture and mix with either your fingertips, a pastry blender, or two knives until it forms the texture of coarse meal.

4. Add the milk, chives, spinach and cheese and mix gently until just incorporated (the dough may look a bit dry, but allow it to sit for a few minutes and the flour will soak up all the milk).

5. Place dough on a lightly floured surface and gently press into an 8 x 8 inch square.

6. Cut the dough into 9 even squares.

7. Place scones on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Move immediately to a wire cooling rack.