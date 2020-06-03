Enjoy Virtual Entertainment From Museums, Cooking to Wine Tasting

Looking to explore new places, support a cause, or do something new from the comfort of your couch? California Live explored virtual tours including the de Young Museum in San Francisco and cooking in quarantine with the Make a Wish Foundation.

De Young Museum in San Francisco

Start your weekend off with the museum's virtual art exhibit, "Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving." Learn more about Kahlo's legendary life and style. You can hear from the curators of the museum and virtually tour the exhibit.

Or you can support local artists from home. The virtual exhibit, "de Young Open," showcases the work of Bay Area artists. You can even buy some of the work exhibited with 100 percent of the profits going to the artists. If you're an artist you can submit your work on June 1 for consideration.

Virtual art classes for kids are also offered by the museum. The classes are focused on teaching observation, analysis and reflection.

Cooking in Quarantine with the Make a Wish Foundation

It's time to get cooking for a cause. Make a Wish Foundation has started it's own quarantine kitchen series hosted by Bricoleur Vineyards in Somona County. Join Chef Shade in the kitchen to learn everything from pasta making to wine pairing. You can learn something new and enjoy the view.