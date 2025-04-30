Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.

Entertain like a pro with these rustic French-inspired galettes California Live’s Jessica Vilchis learns how to make stunning galettes that are as easy as they are impressive. Plus, chef and author Mackenna Held shares her fascinating story of transforming Julia Child’s Provence vacation home into a new-age cooking school.