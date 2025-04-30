Entertain like a pro with these rustic French-inspired galettes

CITRUS GALETTE
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS:
For Dough:
1 ½ cups (3 sticks) cold salted butter
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup ice water, as needed
*Dough recipe yields 3 galettes, use 1/3 of dough for 1 galette.
For Filling:
8 ounces (1 cup) ricotta, preferably whole milk
1 tablespoon honey
Finely grated zest of 1 small lemon
Pinch of fine sea salt
½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice (optional)
Flour for rolling out the dough
1 pound of mixed citrus (oranges, blood oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit), peeled, cut into 1/4-inch rounds)
1 teaspoon raw sugar
1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar (optional)
HOW TO MAKE:
Dough:
- Cut the butter into 1/2-inch cubes. Place on a plate and freeze for 5 to 10 minutes so it is quite cold.
- Sift the flour into a bowl, or simply it pour in and whisk it to add some loftiness. Add the butter and toss to coat the cubes. Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the flour mixture, occasionally letting it “rain” between your fingers, until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs with some pea-size bits of butter. (These bits are the secret to flaky pastry—don’t let the mixture get too finely textured.)
- Stirring with a large fork, gradually stir in enough of the ice water until the dough clumps together. You may need more or less water. Gather up the dough in the bowl and press into a ball.
- Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface. Cut the dough into three equal pieces. Shape each piece into a thick disk and wrap in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour. Use the dough chilled, but not rock hard.
- The dough can be double-wrapped in more plastic wrap and frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight and let stand at room temperature for about 10 minutes before rolling out. When the dough cracks during rolling out, it is usually because the dough is too cold. Let it stand for a few minutes, and try again.
Filling:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a half-sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, mix the ricotta, honey, and lemon zest with a pinch of salt. For a touch more acidity, add the lemon juice, if desired.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry into a 10-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the pastry to the prepared sheet pan. Spread the ricotta in a round on the pastry, leaving a 2- to 3-inch border. Arrange the citrus rounds in a beautiful pattern that strikes your eye, but try to avoid overlapping the rounds. Sprinkle with the raw sugar.
- Bake until the pastry is golden brown and the citrus edges are beginning to brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Slide the galette off the pan onto a serving platter. Sift he confectioners’ sugar on top (if using). Serve hot, warm, or cooled to room temperature.
*Recipe courtesy of Makenna Held