Father's Day Feast: Celebrate dad with flavorful, no-fuss dishes 

Award-winning caterer Meg Walker joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share two bold, comforting dishes perfect for Father’s Day: a fresh chimichurri sauce and double-baked “Pop’s Potatoes” loaded with bacon, pork belly, and cheddar.
MEG’S HOUSE-MADE CHIMICHURRI
Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 cup tightly packed chopped fresh parsley leaves
• 1 cup tightly packed chopped fresh cilantro leaves
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1 teaspoon red chili flakes
• ½ cup canola oil
• ½ red onion, coarsely chopped
• ¼ cup red wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
HOW TO MAKE:
- Finely chop the fresh parsley by hand and set aside.
- In a food processor, combine all remaining ingredients and pulse until roughly chopped.
- Stir in the chopped parsley and adjust seasoning to taste.
- No food processor? Finely chop all ingredients by hand and whisk together in a small bowl.
- Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.
POP’S DOUBLE-BAKED EVERYTHING POTATOES
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
• 4 Russet potatoes
• ½ cup crispy bacon, crumbled
• ½ cup cooked pork belly, cut into slabs
• ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
• ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
• ½ cup sour cream
• ½ cup salted butter
• Salt, to taste
• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
HOW TO MAKE:
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Wash the potatoes and place them on a foil-lined baking sheet.
- Bake for about 35 minutes or until fork-tender.
- Let cool slightly, then cut off the top quarter of each potato and set aside.
- Scoop out the insides of the potatoes, being careful to leave the skins intact.
- Mash the scooped-out potato flesh with butter, sour cream, salt, and pepper until smooth.
- Fold in bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
- Spoon or pipe the filling back into the potato shells and bake for another 10–15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Garnish with extra cheese, sour cream, pork belly slabs, and more green onion before serving.
*Recipes courtesy of Meg Walker