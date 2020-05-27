Get a Spa Quality Facial Using Ingredients From Your KItchen

Get rid of the stress and wrinkles with a DIY facial at home. California Live got a lesson in how to get spa quality facial with ingredients that you have at home from Vance Soto, owner of Ole Henrikson Face & Body Spa.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of oatmeal
- 1 tsp of honey
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1/2 cup of water
- Blender
- Optional: Essential oils like lavender
How to:
- Take the oatmeal and blend in your blender. Make sure it has a paste like consistency.
- Add oatmeal paste, honey and milk to a pot.
- Heat mixture on low heat, stirring every 30 seconds. Do this for five minutes.
- Let it cool off and get to room temperature.
- If the consistency is too thick slowly add in water until it reaches your desired consistency.
- Add in desired essentials oils