Get a Spa Quality Facial Using Ingredients From Your KItchen

Get rid of the stress and wrinkles with a DIY facial at home. California Live got a lesson in how to get spa quality facial with ingredients that you have at home from Vance Soto, owner of Ole Henrikson Face & Body Spa.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of oatmeal

1 tsp of honey

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup of water

Blender

Optional: Essential oils like lavender

How to: