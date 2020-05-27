DIY Beauty

Get a Spa Quality Facial Using Ingredients From Your KItchen

Soothe your skin with this oatmeal calming mask.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Get rid of the stress and wrinkles with a DIY facial at home. California Live got a lesson in how to get spa quality facial with ingredients that you have at home from Vance Soto, owner of Ole Henrikson Face & Body Spa.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of oatmeal
  • 1 tsp of honey
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • Blender
  • Optional: Essential oils like lavender

How to:

  • Take the oatmeal and blend in your blender. Make sure it has a paste like consistency.
  • Add oatmeal paste, honey and milk to a pot.
  • Heat mixture on low heat, stirring every 30 seconds. Do this for five minutes.
  • Let it cool off and get to room temperature.
  • If the consistency is too thick slowly add in water until it reaches your desired consistency.
  • Add in desired essentials oils

This article tagged under:

DIY BeautyDIYBeautySkincare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us