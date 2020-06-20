Cocktails

Get Into the Father's Day Spirit With These Cocktails

Enjoy an Oaxacan Margarita, Vermouth Spritz and No Frills Manhattan .

By California Live

Father’s Day is just around the corner and August Sebastiani has the perfect cocktails for all of the wonderful fathers this year. Here are some of the recipes you can whip up for dad just in time for Father's Day.

Oaxacan Margarita

  • 2 oz Bozal Ensamble Mezcal or other mezcal
  • 1 oz of fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 oz of agave nectar
  • Add ingredients to a shaker, shake and enjoy!
  • Garnish with pink salt and lime for a refreshing cocktail

Vermouth Spritz

  • 3 oz of La Pivon Blanco or other white wine
  • 3 oz of vermouth
  • 3 dashes of orange bitters
  • 3 oz of soda water
  • Add an orange peel for garnish for a light cocktail that's perfect for happy hour

No Frills Manhattan

  • 2 oz of whiskey
  • 1 oz of red vermouth
  • 2-3 dashes of bitters

