Get Mírate's award-winning bloody mary recipe

California Live’s Amber Pfister visits Mírate in Los Feliz, recognized as one of the 50 best bars in North America. Learn about its award-winning agave spirit-focused beverage program, get a taste of the new brunch menu and snag their secret bloody mary mix recipe.

La Llorona Bloody Mary Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz Rum

5 oz Bloody Mary Mix*

.25 oz Lemon

.25 oz Lime

Method: Pour into a Collins Rocks glass and stir, add pickled quail egg escabeche garnish and enjoy!

*Llorona Bloody Mary Mix

96 oz tomato juice

2 oz tomato chicken bouillon concentrate (150 g tomato chicken bouillon, 50 ml boiling water, stir to combine)

4 oz fresh lemon juice

4 oz fresh lime juice

4 oz Escabeche Brine

1.4 oz Maggi

8 oz Salsa Huichol

Method: Combine ingredients in Cambro and stir. Refrigerate and store.