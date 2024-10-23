Food & Drink

Get Mírate's award-winning bloody mary recipe

Learn about its award-winning agave spirit-focused beverage program, get a taste of the new brunch menu and snag their secret bloody mary mix recipe.

California Live’s Amber Pfister visits Mírate in Los Feliz, recognized as one of the 50 best bars in North America. Learn about its award-winning agave spirit-focused beverage program, get a taste of the new brunch menu and snag their secret bloody mary mix recipe.

La Llorona Bloody Mary Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Rum
  • 5 oz Bloody Mary Mix*
  • .25 oz Lemon
  • .25 oz Lime

Method: Pour into a Collins Rocks glass and stir, add pickled quail egg escabeche garnish and enjoy!

*Llorona Bloody Mary Mix

  • 96 oz tomato juice
  • 2 oz tomato chicken bouillon concentrate  (150 g tomato chicken bouillon, 50 ml boiling water, stir to combine)
  • 4 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 4 oz fresh lime juice
  • 4 oz Escabeche Brine
  • 1.4 oz Maggi
  • 8 oz Salsa Huichol

Method: Combine ingredients in Cambro and stir. Refrigerate and store. 

