Get your list of “good reads” for 2025!

Good Reads for Kids:
“A Dollar is Magic”
By Helen Braswell Kakouris, CPA
Good Reads for the Inspirational Reader:
“Morning Fuel”
By Rebecca Faye Smith Galli
Good Reads for the Entrepreneur:
“She Thinks Big”
By Andrea Liebross
Good Reads for Seeking Alignment:
“The Sacred Plate”
By Sarah Vie
Good Reads for Seeking Clarity:
“The Yes Code”
By Carol Look
Good Reads for Page-Turning Novel:
“This Time Could Be Different”
By Khristin Wierman