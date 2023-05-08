Mother's Day is right around the corner. In fact, it's this Sunday, May 14th, and if you are still deciding what piece of jewelry to buy her, this is our cue to tell you to stop scouring the web for images of "necklaces for mom." Unless she's specifically asked for a certain something, more than likely, she doesn't want anything other than an experience she can physically do.

Whether you are on the receiving or gifting end on Sunday, here are some ideas that Brandi Milloy shared with Jessica Vilchis on California Live starting with the foodie in your life. The Fairmount Miramar Hotel + Bungalows offers an Afternoon Tea where you can spend the afternoon sampling everything from savory crab rolls to warm scones and house-made preserves all while sipping on some delicious freshly brewed teas. Having mom dress up can be extra credit here.

If mom is more into making her edible options, why not gift her a Spring Cake Decorating Class? Hotcakes Bakes in Culver City, CA offers beautiful cakes for all your celebratory needs, however, for all the bakers in your life, perhaps she'd love to learn how to create that delicious 6-layer buttercream artwork laced with gorgeous pressed flowers. Triple win here since she gets a class, receives her flowers, and gets to eat her cake too!

For the adventure-seeking mama, why not have her try Malibu Riders? Horseback riding may seem very intimidating, but anyone from beginners to pros can take a ride on these majestic creatures and tour our beautiful state from Malibu to Zuma or go to the Paramount Ranch and ride through the studios seeing sets from TV shows and films.

Gift cards can be boring, but a fun shopping spree may be all she needs to make her smile! Cleobella has beautiful and classic pieces mom would love to sport throughout the year and while you can shop online, why not take her to this super cute brick + mortar store in Huntington Beach, CA. Cleobella has been around since 2006 with the same philosophy in mind: globally inspired, ethically handmade. Mom will surely find something here that fits her style.

Lastly, if peace and quiet is all that mom desires this Mother's Day, book her a session to one of her favorite spas or mental wellness locations she's been eyeing. We moms tend to take care of everyone else on our list but ourselves. At the end of the day, we're too tired to book our own appointments, so do her a favor and book the session for her! Whether she's into mani/pedis, reflexology, acupuncture, a steam/sauna room, or a good old hot-stone massage, she will get that rest and relaxation she truly deserves!

While these are just a few ideas to get the wheels spinning on what to get mom for her special day, at the end of the day, just remember to thank her. A simple recognition for everything she tries to accomplish on a daily basis goes a long way. Trust me, she'll appreciate it!

To all the moms out there, I see you. Happy Mother's Day, mama!