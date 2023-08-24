Go from hair loss to hair growth

Thinning hair or even completely losing your hair can make or break a person's self-confidence and whether we want it or not, we will most likely experience hair loss at some point in our lives. What was once thought of as a purely genetic trait that was passed down from our ancestors may actually not be the case. According to Beverly Hills double board-certified integrative aesthetics doctor, Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha, "there are many factors that contribute to hair loss. Genes, diet, environmental factors, and your lifestyle all contribute to hair loss." Believe it or not, stress can literally make your hair fall out.

Not to worry, Dr. Rahi has the answers! After you've managed to carefully watch your food intake to ensure that you are avoiding processed foods and eating what she recommends a "mostly plant-focused and well-balanced diet", check your lab work with your doctors to confirm there aren't any deficiencies internally that need attention. Once that is clear, there are some external steps you can take to not only protect those luscious locks, but see some growth in what was once a balding spot.

For starters, there are supplements out there you can look into that will assist in your hair regrowth journey. Look for vitamins that specifically target hair health, such as biotin, collagen, vitamin D, vitamin C, and vitamin A. If you are taking vitamins that support hair health and want an extra boost externally, try using products that will stimulate hair follicles like a scalp massager. Pacifica has one under $10, found at Ulta Beauty, that you can use with a serum or in the shower for added relaxation. Speaking of showers, Dr. Rahi recommends washing your hair no more than twice a week with a thickening shampoo + conditioner so you don't strip your hair of their natural oils which can cause more breakage of the hair strands. If you are a routine person and are up for the challenge and $65 investment, Vegamour has a very effective hair serum that gives you thicker, fuller hair in as little as 90 days.

When all else fails and you are seeking more results, there are non-surgical options out there. Microneedling is a fantastic, yet somewhat pricier treatment. Dr. Rahi says you can do this therapy on its own to stimulate hair growth or combine it with other therapies for a guaranteed result. Three options to consider are exosomes, platelet-rich plasma, or a copper peptide all of which require at least 3 sessions, one month apart, to really see maximum results in new hair growth.

Wherever you are in your hair growth or hair loss journey, just know there are options out there. To see Dr. Rahi for possible therapies or a consultation you can make an appointment at www.doctorrahi.com.