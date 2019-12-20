Help Your Skin Survive The Winter With These Beauty Products

It's getting chilly throughout California and while cranking up the heater can chase away the chills, that warm air can dry out your skin. But have no fear, beauty expert Mikaela South has some tips on how to help your skin survive the winter weather.

Depuff Your Face With A Gel Eye Mask

Get a mini facial, hands free. Strap on the Floral Gel Eye Mask to depuff your eyes and get rid of redness and inflammation. Keep the mask in the fridge over-night for an ultra-cooling refreshing effect. Plus, it's a steal at only ten bucks and perfect to give to one of your best friends.

Take Your Hands to the Spa

Do your hands need some extra TLC? It's extra chilly so your hands are probably getting dry. To fight dry hands South recommends the Patchology Perfect Ten Self-Warming Hand & Cuticle Mask. The mask is designed to soothe and moisturize dry hands and cuticles. The best part? The masks warm up once you put them on, making your hands nice and cozy.

Mini Beauty Refrigerator

The skin care lover in your life will go crazy over the Mini Beauty Refrigerator, a refrigerator dedicated to your beauty products. Keep your beauty products chilled and close to you by adding the refrigerator to your bathroom.