Here's a Summer reading list to inspire you

A Magical Yet Dying Breed

By Brian Copeland

Ever since I was a kid, there have been few things I’ve treasured more than browsing in an actual bookstore. There’s something magical about picking up a hardcover volume and thumbing through it. There are sensations that we miss today with the proliferation of digital and audiobooks. Things you miss by not going into an actual store. The feeling of the heft of the book in your hand. The smell of ink. The sound of pages being separated and turned. There’s nothing like it.

I have a special fondness for that endangered species known as the independent bookstore. They’re a place where you can chat about your favorite authors with the actual owner, a place where you can get personal recommendations from a live human being for what to read next based upon any parameters you give them and, if you’re lucky, a place where you may bump into one of your favorite authors.

I recently had the pleasure of spending a morning in one of Contra Costa County’s local gems, Orinda Books. The owner, Pat Rudebusch, is one of those people who feels the same way that I do about indie bookstores and good old fashioned, traditional books. Pat was an Orinda Books customer for a number of years and when the previous owner decided to sell, she jumped at the chance to buy. The only problem was her timing; right before the Covid shutdown.

Pat has hung in there and bounced back since reopening. Her story is one of perseverance, and, like that of all small business owners who survived the pandemic, inspiration. Pat’s all about empowerment and was kind enough to share a few books that she thinks will motivate readers as we head into the second half of the summer.

Among her recommendations:

Name, Claim & Reframe: Your Path to a Well-Lived Life by Andrea DeWitt

In the crowded field of self-help books Andrea DeWitt’s stands apart for its straightforward approach to navigating the stressors and challenges of everyday life while instilling a sense of optimism. Anyone who has ever had a hard time saying no or speaking up for what they want will benefit from Andrea's gentle yet direct guidance. NBC’s Today Show named Andrea’s book as the Best Motivational Book for 2023!

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

This is fun, sharp fiction that has been on The New York Times bestseller list for 39 weeks, and it’s no surprise given that it is relatable to so many women in the workplace. Elizabeth Zott is a young scientist working in a lab surrounded by men. As is so often true, her work is not taken seriously, and she’s continually dismissed. Without giving too much away, let’s just say that workplace misogyny is barely a speed bump for Elizabeth who knows her own worth.

The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable Life of a 109-Year-Old Man by David Von Diehl. When Washington Post reporter David Von Diehl moved to Kansas, he had the good fortune of moving next-door to Charlie who, at 109, had lived through a wide swath of American history. Born before there was radio, he's witnessed the birth of the information age. In between, he witnessed two world wars, the Great Depression, man's landing on the moon, and so much more. Von Diehl came to learn that the thing that guided Charlie throughout this remarkable life was resilience and a willingness to grow.

If you find yourself in Contra Costa County, pop into Orinda Books and support it. If you’re out of the area, support the local, independent bookstore nearest you. Like I said, they’re an endangered species, and one that I would hate to see become extinct.