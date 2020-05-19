How To Nail A Virtual Job Interview

Are you camera-ready for a virtual job interview? You only have a few seconds to make a great virtual first impression so get prepared. Bill McGowan of Clarity Media Group gave California Live some tips to help you get a leg up on the competition and stand out when virtually applying for a job.

Take Your Time Picking an Interview Spot

How the shot looks is really important when making a virtual first impression. McGowan suggests making sure the area you are planning on interviewing in is both quiet and clean. Make sure no piles of dirty laundry are poking out of the corner of the frame. McGowan also suggests making sure you aren't by a window.

Practice Beforehand

Set up the shot way before the interview so you have time to see how you look and how the lighting is. Testing the shot beforehand ensures that when interview time rolls around you aren't feeling rushed. It is also a good time to make sure your Wi-Fi isn't spotty where you plan on interviewing.

What You Wear

McGowan said to still dress professionally since it is a job interview but it is okay if you are slightly more casual. Wear a dress shirt but you can forgo the suit jacket if you think it is appropriate. Also don't just dress from the waist up in case you have to stand up or adjust the camera.

Remember Some of the Same Rules Apply

Although some of the rules maybe changed because it's virtual, remember it still is a job interview. Come with stories to tell, experiences to share and your skills ready to list off.