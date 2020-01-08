Increase the Value of Your Home Without Breaking the Bank

Looking to pump up the value of your home in 2020 without breaking the bank? Shane Steele of Sundae was in the California Live studio and dished out all the tips on how to renovate on a budget.

Focus In On Certain Rooms First

Thinking about selling your home but want to get the best bang for your buck? Steele suggests focusing on the kitchen, the bathroom and the master suite because those are the areas potential home buyers focus in on the most. Steele suggests to renovate the kitchen first.

"The kitchen is the heart of the home it's where people hang out so you really want to invest there first," said Steele.

Paint Can Make a Huge Impact

Painting a room can be a cheap way to make a huge impact on the overall look of your home. Steele said painting an interior space around 16 ft. by 16 ft. would take three gallons of paint. That means it only costs $100 to transform a space. Plus you can paint the area yourself making it a great DIY project. It's a cheap way to transform a whole space without making a huge renovation.

Bump Up Your Curb Appeal

Your house has one shot to make a first impression and having great curb appeal can help insure that it is love at first sight for a potential home buyer. Steele recommends painting the door a bold color like black or midnight blue to create a real impact.

Shop Around

Once you figure out the look you want for your home renovation, take the time to really shop around for the best deal. It really pays to shop around so you can find those high quality stylish looks for less. Steele even found a sink at $511 and found virtually the same one for $145.