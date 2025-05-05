Indulge in innovative Mexican-inspired pastries at Santa Canela…

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Santa Canela, a new bakery in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles. Executive Pastry Chef, Ellen Ramos, shares how she reimagined some classic Mexican pastries with a California twist.

CARDAMOM NOVIA

YIELD: Approximately 16

INGREDIENTS

For Dough

¾ cup whole milk (about 100-110°F)

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon dry active yeast (from 1 1/4-ounce envelope)

2 large eggs (room temperature)

4 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons kosher salt

2/3 cup unsalted butter, divided in 4 segments (room temperature)

For Cardamom Sugar

2 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter (room temperature)

1 tablespoon ground cardamom

HOW TO MAKE:

Make the dough:

1. In mixer add in the eggs, milk, sugar and yeast. Mix on low setting, allowing the eggs to break up.

2. Add in flour and salt and kick up speed between 2-4 levels. Once dough becomes shaggy (rough, and often sticky texture) add in butter. Allow each increment of butter to mix in properly before the next addition.

3. Mix on speed 2 for about 10-12 minutes or until dough pulls away cleanly from bowl. Once ready, transfer to a clean bowl. Place a plastic bag to cover and allow to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

4. Once the 20 minutes are done, place wrapped bowl in the refrigerator and allow to sit for at least 2 hours. Overnight preferred.

For Cardamom Sugar:

In a bowl mix all ingredients together and store in a covered container until needed.

TO ASSEMBLE:

1. Punch dough down. Roll out to a 24-inch by 24-inch rectangle and spread the cardamon filling out evenly across.

2. Roll the dough roll tightly into a log, finishing with the seam side down.

3. Cut each piece to the 1 ½-inch mark and place on a baking sheet pan.

4. Bake at 350F for 13 minutes and allow to cool all the way before covering in a cardamom sugar.

*Recipe courtesy of Chef Ellen Ramos from Santa Canela in Los Angeles