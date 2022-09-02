The 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-off

Inside the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-off

California Live joins the celebration and tasting of the yearly Labor Day Weekend chili-making competition in Malibu.

California Live is previewing the milestone 40th anniversary of the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off, held each Labor Day Weekend. Before the event opens to the public, correspondent Paul Costabile samples some of the competing chefs’ chili recipes that attendees will get to vote for on Friday, September 2. The winner will be announced on Saturday. In addition to lots and lots of chili beans, this community fair will feature carnival rides and other fun surprises for the entire family, with proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.     

Join the fun, all weekend long - Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5! For more info, please visit MalibuChiliCookoff.org.

