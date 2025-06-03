Food & Drink

James Beard finalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

California Live's Jobeth Devera paid a visit to Lazy Bear in San Francisco, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its exceptional culinary and beverage programs.

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live's Jobeth Devera paid a visit to Lazy Bear in San Francisco, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its exceptional culinary and beverage programs. There, she met with the Beverage Director, Jacob Brown who has been nominated by the James Beard awards for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.  He shares a recipe for a delicious old fashioned.

LAZY BEAR REDWOOD BATCHED OLD FASHIONED

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Makes 1 liter (about 16 servings)

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Ingredients:

  • 1 (750 ml) bottle Whistle Pig 6-Year Rye
  • ⅓ cup simple syrup (1:1 ratio)
  • ½ tablespoon Angostura bitters
  • 4–6 fresh redwood tips (small enough to fit into a bottle)

Restaurants May 29

Celebrate Summer like Venetians! Bar Sprezzatura will transport you to Italy!

Food & Drink May 29

New cookbook answers “What Can I Bring?” for all your Summer Soirees!

Instructions:

  1. In a mixing vessel, combine the rye, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters.
  2. Pour the mixture into a 1-liter bottle.
  3. Add the foraged redwood tips directly into the bottle.
  4. Let the mixture infuse for at least 24 hours.
  5. To serve, measure out 2 oz and pour over a large ice cube.
  6. Garnish with a fresh redwood tip.

*Recipe courtesy of Lazy Bear

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkRestaurants
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us