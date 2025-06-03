James Beard finalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

California Live's Jobeth Devera paid a visit to Lazy Bear in San Francisco, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its exceptional culinary and beverage programs. There, she met with the Beverage Director, Jacob Brown who has been nominated by the James Beard awards for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. He shares a recipe for a delicious old fashioned.

LAZY BEAR REDWOOD BATCHED OLD FASHIONED

Makes 1 liter (about 16 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (750 ml) bottle Whistle Pig 6-Year Rye

⅓ cup simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

½ tablespoon Angostura bitters

4–6 fresh redwood tips (small enough to fit into a bottle)

Instructions:

In a mixing vessel, combine the rye, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters. Pour the mixture into a 1-liter bottle. Add the foraged redwood tips directly into the bottle. Let the mixture infuse for at least 24 hours. To serve, measure out 2 oz and pour over a large ice cube. Garnish with a fresh redwood tip.

*Recipe courtesy of Lazy Bear