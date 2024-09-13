food

Kids will love this DIY at-home pizza party (and they won't know they're eating tons of veggies!) 

NBC Universal, Inc.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

foodChildren
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us