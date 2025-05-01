Koolfi Creamery and Café Unveils the Magic of Indian Desserts

MICROWAVE EASY STREET-STYLE MASALA CHAI

Makes: 2 Servings



INGREDIENTS:

1 cup milk (low fat or full fat, but skimmed milk is a no-go)

¼ tsp cardamom seeds or 2 whole cardamom pods (No cardamom powder as it lacks oomph!)

½ inch (10 grams) fresh ginger, peeled

1 ¼ cups water

2 teaspoons black tea (like Wagh Bakri, Tetley, or Lipton Red Label)

2 teaspoons sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Crush the cardamom seeds with a mortar, pestle, or whatever you have that screams "crush!" If using pods, smash the whole thing.

Use a spoon to peel your ginger, then chop it into rounds and give it a good crush.

Toss the crushed cardamom and ginger into a microwavable container.

Pour in 1 ¼ cups of water and sprinkle in 2 teaspoons of black tea.

Add 2 teaspoons of sugar for that sweet kick.

Microwave for about 2 minutes until the tea leaves do their boiling dance and fill the room with their aroma.

Add a cup of milk to the mix and give it another 2-minute zap until the milk starts rising.

Turn off the heat, let the flavors mingle.

Strain into two cups, and sip your way to chai paradise!

By Priti Narayanan from Koolfi Creamery and Cafe, San Francisco Bay Area