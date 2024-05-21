LA's Sweet Valentine Bakery is serving up a sweet taste of the South using family recipes

California Live correspondent Laila Muhammad visits Sweet Valentine Bakery in Carson to learn how owner Matt Valentine creates his signature silky banana pudding.

The bakery’s delicious Southern-style desserts are inspired by Matt’s family kitchen, where he fell in love with baking through his grandmother.

Matt's tips for delicious, silky, and creamy banana pudding

1. Make vanilla flavored pudding, not artificial banana flavored pudding.

2. Make fresh whipped cream by whipping heavy cream to stiff peaks.

3. Gently fold whipped cream into vanilla pudding to create soft, fluffy pudding.

4. Layer vanilla pudding with fresh bananas and Nilla wafers. Ratio is by preference. We use equal parts banana and wafer to 2 parts pudding.

5. Chill in the refrigerator, 2 hours to overnight.