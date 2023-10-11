Filipino-American Heritage

Learn how to make Lumpia, a popular Filipino spring roll dish

Our celebration of Filipino-American History Month continues and this time it’s all about the food!

By Jobeth Devera

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make traditional lumpia with Chef Alex of Oakland’s “The Lumpia Company,” plus he makes Jobeth a special Filipino-Mexican version of the beloved snack.

Lumpia Recipe

Chicken Adobo filling

  • 3lb Chicken Thigh (1/2 Bone In & 1/2 Boneless) 
  • 3/4 Cup Soy Sauce 
  • 1/2 Cup White Distilled Vinegar 
  • 1 Cup Water 
  • 8 Garlic Cloves 
  • 2 Bay Leaves 
  • 1/2 Tsp Black Peppercorn 
  • 1/2 Tbs Brown Sugar 
  • 1 Pack of Lumpia Wrapper 
  • 2 tbsp Cornstarch & 1 cup water for glue 
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Desserts & Recipes Sep 29

Check out this Bay Area bakery serving up the viral spiral croissant

food and drink Sep 22

Meet the 4th generation baker serving up Chinese mooncakes for 40 years

TacoStyle topping

  • Shredded Cheddar Cheese 
  • Sour Cream
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Pico De Gallo 
  • Taco Hot Sauce 

Deep fry in canola, corn, or vegetable oil, 2 inches deep in a pot or pan.

Enjoy!

This article tagged under:

Filipino-American Heritagefood and drinkrecipes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us