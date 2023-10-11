Learn how to make Lumpia, a popular Filipino spring roll dish

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make traditional lumpia with Chef Alex of Oakland’s “The Lumpia Company,” plus he makes Jobeth a special Filipino-Mexican version of the beloved snack.
Lumpia Recipe
Chicken Adobo filling
- 3lb Chicken Thigh (1/2 Bone In & 1/2 Boneless)
- 3/4 Cup Soy Sauce
- 1/2 Cup White Distilled Vinegar
- 1 Cup Water
- 8 Garlic Cloves
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 1/2 Tsp Black Peppercorn
- 1/2 Tbs Brown Sugar
- 1 Pack of Lumpia Wrapper
- 2 tbsp Cornstarch & 1 cup water for glue
TacoStyle topping
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Sour Cream
- Shredded lettuce
- Pico De Gallo
- Taco Hot Sauce
Deep fry in canola, corn, or vegetable oil, 2 inches deep in a pot or pan.
Enjoy!