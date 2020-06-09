Learn How to Make the Hottest New Breakfast Trend: Pancake Cereal

It's the latest food trend to blow up Instagram and it's the perfect way to jazz up your breakfast: pancake cereal!
Pancake cereal is exactly what it sounds like, mini pancakes that you can customize, add in milk and eat in cereal form. Nutritionist Ashley Reinke-Hawk shared her new plant-based recipe with California Live.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour, preferably whole wheat
- 2 tbsp of sugar
- 1 tbsp baking soda
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 Ziploc bag, sandwich sized
- Optional toppings: chocolate chips, fruit, nuts, sprinkles
Directions
- Put all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking soda) in a bowl and stir together into thoroughly incorporated.
- Pour the wet ingredients (almond milk, apple cider vinegar) into the dry ingredients.
- Stir the wet and dry ingredients together.
- Once stirred together, let the mixture stir for five minutes so it has time to rise so it is nice and fluffy.
- Heat up your skillet.
- Add a small amount of plant based butter to the skillet.
- Put a Ziploc bag into a cup.
- Pour your batter into the Ziploc bag and cut off a corner of the bag so you have a makeshift pastry bag.
- Pipe out mini pancakes onto the skillet. The pancakes should be a little smaller than the size of a dime.
- The pancakes should only take a two to cook at a low to medium heat.
- Add the pancakes to a bowl and customize.
- You can add fruit, sprinkles, chocolate chips or nuts. Remember to add your milk of choice.