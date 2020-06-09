Learn How to Make the Hottest New Breakfast Trend: Pancake Cereal

It's the latest food trend to blow up Instagram and it's the perfect way to jazz up your breakfast: pancake cereal!

Pancake cereal is exactly what it sounds like, mini pancakes that you can customize, add in milk and eat in cereal form. Nutritionist Ashley Reinke-Hawk shared her new plant-based recipe with California Live.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour, preferably whole wheat

2 tbsp of sugar

1 tbsp baking soda

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Ziploc bag, sandwich sized

Optional toppings: chocolate chips, fruit, nuts, sprinkles

Directions