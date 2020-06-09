pancake cereal

Learn How to Make the Hottest New Breakfast Trend: Pancake Cereal

It's the perfect sweet treat to start your day.

By California Live

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It's the latest food trend to blow up Instagram and it's the perfect way to jazz up your breakfast: pancake cereal!

Pancake cereal is exactly what it sounds like, mini pancakes that you can customize, add in milk and eat in cereal form. Nutritionist Ashley Reinke-Hawk shared her new plant-based recipe with California Live.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour, preferably whole wheat
  • 2 tbsp of sugar
  • 1 tbsp baking soda
  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Ziploc bag, sandwich sized
  • Optional toppings: chocolate chips, fruit, nuts, sprinkles

Directions

  • Put all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking soda) in a bowl and stir together into thoroughly incorporated.
  • Pour the wet ingredients (almond milk, apple cider vinegar) into the dry ingredients.
  • Stir the wet and dry ingredients together.
  • Once stirred together, let the mixture stir for five minutes so it has time to rise so it is nice and fluffy.
  • Heat up your skillet.
  • Add a small amount of plant based butter to the skillet.
  • Put a Ziploc bag into a cup.
  • Pour your batter into the Ziploc bag and cut off a corner of the bag so you have a makeshift pastry bag.
  • Pipe out mini pancakes onto the skillet. The pancakes should be a little smaller than the size of a dime.
  • The pancakes should only take a two to cook at a low to medium heat.
  • Add the pancakes to a bowl and customize.
  • You can add fruit, sprinkles, chocolate chips or nuts. Remember to add your milk of choice.

