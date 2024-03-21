Learn how to use stinging nettles in your cooking with this delicious hazelnut pesto gnocchi

California Live’s Jobeth Devera visits The Grove at Copia to meet Chef Deborah, who reveals her industry secrets to incorporating stinging nettles into your home cooking. Learn how to make stinging nettle hazelnut pesto gnocchi, a classic Italian dish with a twist!
NETTLE-HAZELNUT PESTO
Ingredients
- 5 cups stinging nettle leaf
- 2 1/2 cups parsley leaf and stem
- 1/4 cup whole hazelnuts
- 3 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 6 garlic clove roughly chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
- Set a pot of salted water (6 quarts of water and 1 tablespoon of salt) to boil. Meanwhile, set aside a large bowl of ice water.
- Rinse stinging nettle in cold water to remove any dirt (be sure to use tongs when handling nettle to avoid being stung).
- Reduce boiling water to a simmer and drop nettle into the pot to blanch (about 30 seconds). Blanching the nettle removes the sting.
- Remove blanched nettle to the bowl of ice water to shock (this helps the nettle retain its color).
- In a high speed blender combine nettle and remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.